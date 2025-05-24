91,315 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Premier by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Premier by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Premier by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $23.06 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -230.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,359.41. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

