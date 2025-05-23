Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

