JT Stratford LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 105,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $186.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average is $188.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

