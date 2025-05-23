Helium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,159 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.0%
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
