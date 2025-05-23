62,709 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Acquired by Investment Management Corp VA ADV

Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April comprises 1.5% of Investment Management Corp VA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investment Management Corp VA ADV owned 0.80% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $327,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

IAPR stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $245.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

