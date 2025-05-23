Helium Advisors LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Helium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.67 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

