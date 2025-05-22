Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 201,976 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 241,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ACI opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.