James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 964,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 161,059 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $971.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JHX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on James Hardie Industries from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

