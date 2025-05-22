Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-2.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $222.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Analog Devices stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.