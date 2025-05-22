Q2 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Boosted by Zacks Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.93 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
PSX stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
