Q2 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Boosted by Zacks Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.