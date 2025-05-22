Top Medical Stocks To Consider – May 19th

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Protagenic Therapeutics, Walmart, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology products, medical devices, and healthcare services. Investors in medical stocks seek exposure to the growth and innovation of the healthcare sector, with share prices often driven by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent developments, and shifts in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $23.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,599,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.25. The company has a market capitalization of $285.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $2.60 on Monday, reaching $62.05. 23,295,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,417,796. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded down $4.64 on Monday, reaching $752.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,214. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $797.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $713.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

Shares of PTIX traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.09. 76,703,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,309. The company has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.00. 9,111,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,813,254. The company has a market cap of $784.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55. Walmart has a 52 week low of $63.87 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novavax (NVAX)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Shares of NVAX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.12. 67,439,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,712. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.15. 3,483,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,931,848. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.85.

