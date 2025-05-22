City National Bank of Florida MSD Purchases Shares of 1,623 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7%

GLD stock opened at $305.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

