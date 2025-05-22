Investmark Advisory Group LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $334.62 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research lowered Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.43.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,464.50. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

