The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Boeing by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $203.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $209.66.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

