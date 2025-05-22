Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $535.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

