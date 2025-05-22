EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 592,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $995.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $187.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

