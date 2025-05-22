Nepc LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Nepc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nepc LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $382,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 102,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $535.77 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

