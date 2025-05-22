JT Stratford LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

PLTR opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $282.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.66, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $133.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,958,509.98. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,945,753 shares of company stock valued at $248,608,160. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.