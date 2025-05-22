Headinvest LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.9%

TJX stock opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.