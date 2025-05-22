Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 503.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $79.21 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

