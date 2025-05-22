Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 5.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.77. The company has a market capitalization of $725.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

