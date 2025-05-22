Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for TMO Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $6.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TMO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $397.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 219,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,284,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

