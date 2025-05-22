Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Visa Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $358.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.88. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.