Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average is $247.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

