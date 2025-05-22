Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys 600 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 17,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $316.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.18.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.60, for a total value of $334,755.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,176. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,290. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,290. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.