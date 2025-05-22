Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,117 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.49 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

