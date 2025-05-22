Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by Cfra Research to “Moderate Sell”

Cfra Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.29.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $274.53 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Amundi raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 195,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,264,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $6,872,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

