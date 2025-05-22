Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,155,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3,989.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Down 4.3%

Dillard’s stock opened at $401.38 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $510.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDS

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.