Cranswick (LON:CWK) Announces Earnings Results

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 273.40 ($3.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cranswick had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Cranswick Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 5,440 ($72.95) on Thursday. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 4,203.33 ($56.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,590 ($74.96). The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,037.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,973.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($67.20), for a total value of £350,770 ($470,390.24). Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($72.01) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

