NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.34 and a 12-month high of C$14.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
