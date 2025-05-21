NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.34 and a 12-month high of C$14.86.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.