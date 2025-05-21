Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $715,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

TDY stock opened at $494.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.83. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $380.63 and a 12 month high of $522.50. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.