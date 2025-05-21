Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:DFIN opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

