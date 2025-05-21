Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 251.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,621 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUZ. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Suzano by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Suzano by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Suzano by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Suzano by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Price Performance

Suzano stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Suzano had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

