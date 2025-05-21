Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,597 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of National Bank worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Bank by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in National Bank by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.77.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

