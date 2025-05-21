UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.90 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.