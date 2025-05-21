Man Group plc Buys 182,276 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 331.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,276 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,580,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 103,897 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 146,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

