Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 700,987 Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Savara by 23.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Savara by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Savara by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Savara by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Savara Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $540.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.44. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

