Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. Truist Financial began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

