Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of Quaker Chemical worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 72,383 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 70,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.