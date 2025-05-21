NCM Capital Management LLC Buys 2,178 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,912 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

