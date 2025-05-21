Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells 5,122 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.16, for a total value of C$98,130.35.
Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.3%
Paramount Resources stock opened at C$19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.06.
Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 73.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.
