Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells 5,122 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.16, for a total value of C$98,130.35.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.3%

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.06.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POU shares. Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on Paramount Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

