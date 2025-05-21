Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC) Insider Acquires £14,922.50 in Stock

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Richards purchased 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,922.50 ($19,984.60).

Andrew Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Andrew Richards purchased 35,000 shares of Arecor Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £14,350 ($19,217.89).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7%

Arecor Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 44.17 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Arecor Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.40 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.33.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics ( LON:AREC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.31) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arecor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 176.89% and a negative return on equity of 118.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arecor Therapeutics plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.

