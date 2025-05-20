Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

