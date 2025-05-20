Hardide (LON:HDD) Trading Up 16.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) were up 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.10). Approximately 232,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 117,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Hardide Stock Up 16.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.76. The company has a market cap of £6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Hardide alerts:

Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Hardide had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Hardide plc will post -2.0999999 EPS for the current year.

About Hardide

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.