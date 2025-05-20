Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its position in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,028 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.05% of enCore Energy worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,346,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 342,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in enCore Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,873,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 145,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in enCore Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

enCore Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EU opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $298.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.19.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at enCore Energy

In other enCore Energy news, Chairman William M. Sheriff acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,310,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,166.55. The trade was a 1.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

