iSAM Funds UK Ltd Grows Stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity at Campbell’s

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The Campbell’s Company has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.