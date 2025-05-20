Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Increased by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BND opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.