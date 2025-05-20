Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitable by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $352,698.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,391.80. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,346,877.36. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,332 shares of company stock worth $5,976,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equitable’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

