First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,751 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

