ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

ARKK opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

